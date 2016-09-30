Blake Lively has just given birth to her second child with Ryan Reynolds!

The picture-perfect couple already have one child, a daughter named James, together, and welcomed their new bundle of joy into the world this Friday at a Manhattan hospital, according to a source at Page Six. The source even added that Taylor Swift was en route to the hospital Friday morning to greet the latest addition to the Reynolds-Lively family.

Although details of the newborn’s name and sex have not yet been made public, the source did confirm that an intimate baby shower was held recently at the Bedford Post Inn in New York to celebrate the little one’s imminent arrival. Guests, one of whom was Taylor Swift, reportedly arrived around 11 a.m. and enjoyed the festivities for about an hour and a half. With a hot husband like this …

It’s a miracle they don’t have more children by now. Stay tuned for more details on Blake and Ryan’s new baby!