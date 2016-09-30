Donald Trump showed his true colors again earlier this morning after tweeting that Alicia Machado — the former Miss Universe contestant whom Donald Trump reportedly berated — has an alleged sex tape. Machado was mentioned by Hillary Clinton during Monday night’s debate and Trump has been going off about her ever since. But this morning’s tweets take things to a whole new low.

“Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an ‘angel’ without checking her past, which is terrible! Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con,” he tweeted.

While we expect the above rhetoric, his final tweet on the matter was just plain vile: “Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?”



Wow Trump, these tweets are disgusting. Terrible!

Trump initially responded to the accusations Clinton made Monday night in an interview with Fox & Friends the following day. Clearly unnerved by the situation, Trump claimed Machado’s eventual weight gain led to her being deemed the worst Miss Universe they’ve ever had. Because, of course.

“The very last question, when she brought up the person that became – I know that person – that person was a Miss Universe person, and she was the worst we ever had. The worst. The absolute worst. She was impossible,” Trump said about Machado. “And she was a Miss Universe contestant, and ultimately a winner, who they had a tremendously difficult time with as Miss Universe. … She was the winner, and you know she gained a massive amount of weight and it was a real problem. We had a real problem.”

Machado won the pageant in 1996, but on top of a crown, she was also presented with an unlimited supply of demeaning comments from the owner. “He was overwhelming,” Machado explained in an interview with Inside Edition. “I was very scared of him. He’d yell at me all the time. He’d tell me, ‘You look ugly,’ or, ‘You look fat.’ Sometimes he’d ‘play’ with me and say, ‘Hello, Miss Piggy,’ ‘Hello, Miss Housekeeping.’”

Machado also said that the comments eventually led to an eating disorder. “I wouldn’t eat, and would still see myself as fat, because a powerful man had said so.”

Machado has yet to comment on the latest attack, but Clinton has already spoken out. Basically she said what we were all thinking: “What kind of man stays up all night to smear a woman with lies and conspiracy theories?”

What kind of man stays up all night to smear a woman with lies and conspiracy theories? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016

When something gets under Donald's thin skin, he lashes out and can't let go. This is dangerous for a president. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2016

Can’t say I disagree.

Asawin Suebsaeng from The Daily Beast says he watched the video Trump is referring to and calls the whole thing a hoax. We’re shocked!

[T]here does not appear to be any evidence suggesting the existence of professionally made pornography starring Machado. Hoax-debunking website Snopes determined that some of the hardcore clips circulating online this week under Machado’s name are in fact from the 2004 feature ‘Apprentass 4,’ starring Angel Dark. The Daily Beast reviewed the pornographic videos (for journalism!) posted under her name, and didn’t see much resemblance to the former beauty queen and current Trump foe.

The only notable thing that was able to be found was a Playboy cover, which of course means nothing.

El desnudo de Alicia Machado para Playboy

-> https://t.co/XjVUUvYBFD pic.twitter.com/MjkxwirUAp — 24con (@24conurbano) September 30, 2016

Not only does he have ZERO room to talk considering his wife also posed in the flesh for GQ magazine (and he too was once on the cover of Playboy), but even if Machado did have a sex tape out there, WTF would it prove? That she’s not worthy of being treated like a human being? Not worthy of becoming a citizen? Not worthy of respect? Because based on his tweets, that’s what it sounds like.

