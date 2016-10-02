Bethenny Frankel’s Sirius XM Radio show, “B Real with Bethenny,” has been canned after she had a complete diva meltdown at a VIP Coldplay concert in the Hamptons this September.

During the concert, which was sponsored by Sirius Radio, The Real Housewives of New York star threw a sticky drink at three women who were supposedly blocking her view. Frankel was just one of over 150 celebrity and industry guests, which included Jay Z and Beyonce. Still, it seems as though Frankel thought she was the most important VIP there when she decided to get those blocking her view out of her way, a witness told Page Six.

“Bethenny started poking and pushing them. Then, when they didn’t move, she went to the bar and got a mixed drink and threw it over them.”

Big mistake. Huge. Apparently, one of the women that Bethenny drench was Lisa ­Pevaroff-Cohn, the wife of Goldman bigwig Gary Cohn.

A source told Page Six that Sirius was ready to offer Frankel a contract for her radio show, but changed their minds after her tantrum:

“They were prepared to give Bethenny her own show, but they ripped up the contract after that night.”

We love Bethenny on the RHONY, but this kind of behavior is SO not Countess-like.