Just another reason that Kim Kardashian is kween.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted at the Balenciaga fashion show this Sunday in a shocking outfit. Kim has been making quite a splash at Paris Fashion Week, along with sister Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Kardashian, but this look has get to be our favorite so far.

Wearing absolutely no makeup and no pants, Kim looked stunning in the minimalist outfit. Instead of a more traditional get up, Kim wore an oversized belted trench coat and thigh-high checkered boots. Taking a cue from Alicia Keys, Kim remarked how effortless getting ready for the fashion show was in a Snapchat video:

“Just went to the Balenciaga show makeup-free. Kind of feels good just to not spend all that time.”

We are very into this no makeup trend … and those checkered thigh-high boots. Check out Kim’s complete look from the Balenciaga fashion show below.

All hail Kim Kardashian.