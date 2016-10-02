Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are one our favorite celebrity couples and we’ve been rooting for them from the very beginning. But could their engagement be on the rocks?

Miley Cyrus was recently spotted at LAX without her engagement ring, putting the Internet rumor mill and all of Miley’s loyal fans into a frenzy. Sources at E! News also report that The Voice judge had a complete meltdown, the causes of which are still unknown, before her appearance on the Ellen Show this past week. Miley didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring during her sting on the talk show, either.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BK9IIe4B_6D/?taken-by=mileycyrus

While E! News later clarified that Cyrus did not have a breakdown on the Ellen Degeneres set, she does continue to flip flop on how she refers to Hemsworth. In a very recent interview with Elle magazine, Cyrus refers to Hemsworth as her “boyfriend” and not “fiancé.” The couple were originally supposed to get married this summer, but pushed back the wedding date so that they could reportedly have a fall ceremony. It seems like only time will tell if Miley and Liam’s relationship will withstand the test of time.