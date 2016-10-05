The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, 43, and husband Dean McDermottt, 49, are expecting their fifth child. The couple recently celebrated 10 years of marriage after going through a rough patch earlier this past year, and are parents already to Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4. Dean also has an eighteen-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife.

Tori told People that “It was a total surprise. But we always wanted a big family. I’m really excited.” In 2012, she confessed to Us Weekly that her fourth pregnancy was also unplanned, so the couple can’t believe they’re expecting again.

Regardless, the couple is excited about the new addition to their family. “This baby happened at the best time,” Spelling said. “Nothing is ever perfect, but I’m so madly in love with my husband and with our kids. The idea of adding to that is such a blessing.” Congratulations, you two!