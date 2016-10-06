Last month, People reported on Alicia Keys and her commitment to going makeup free everyday–even on TV and for red carpet events. The singer’s bold decision sparked a movement, and celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, and Kim Kardashian have gotten on board. Kardashian went to the Balcenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week without any makeup, and earlier this week, Gabrielle Union posted a no-makeup selfie on Snapchat. “No makeup, head wrap, hey Alicia Keys I see you,” Union wrote on her Snapchat video.

Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic told PeopleStyle that he supports this more natural approach. “We’ve been so bombarded with heavy makeup on social media and Youtube, that people are just sick of it. I think people are definitely going to start embracing a softer look. I don’t think it’s necessarily going to be no makeup whatsoever, but I’m totally all about this natural look. I’m hoping that more natural looks will start trending more.”

Alicia Keys appeared on Today to talk about her decision to stop wearing makeup, and successfully convinced anchors Tamron Hall and Al Roker to join the movement. We’re all about embracing natural beauty–and if this #NoMakeup movement keeps going, our morning routine is about to get a lot shorter.