In the wake of Kim Kardashian West’s robbery at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week, the family’s television show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is taking an indefinite hiatus. “Kim’s well-being is our core focus right now. No decision has been made as to when production will resume,” a spokesperson for E! told Variety.

Production of the popular reality tv show is coming to a halt after Kim’s terrifying encounter–if you haven’t been keeping up, she was held at gunpoint by masked men in her hotel room, bound at her hands and feet, and locked in a bathroom. The bandits got away with over $10 million of jewelry and valuables, and Kim is reportedly shaken up and blaming herself for the incident.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to return to E! on October 23 with the back half of Season 12, and there are no plans to change that premiere date. The show is currently contracted to continue through 2018.

According to Variety, E! declined to comment when they were asked if cameras were rolling in Paris while the robbery was going on.