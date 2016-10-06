Project Runway was very naughty last week. While the designers were chillaxing backstage, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn snuck to the side and flicked off the light switch, plunging everyone into darkness, which was pretty fitting. The challenge of the week was to take clothes from daylight to blacklight.

With $200 and a day to work, what kind of magic did they cook up on the runway?

Anxieties arose as the special materials turned out to be harder to work with than first meets the eye. But the contestants did not disappoint. When the lighting changed on the runway, more than a few designs lit up the stage in a beautiful way. My personal favorite design is Roberi Parra’s glow-in-the-dark coral reef creation. Take a look, if you haven’t already.

Tune in this Thursday at 9:00 P.M. EST to see what kind of monkey wrench Project Runway decides to throw at its contestants this time.

Project Runway Season 15, Episode 3 Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, October 6, 2016

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: Lifetime

Season: 15

Episode: 4

Title: “Sink or Swim”

Contestants: Alex Snyder, Brik Allen, Cornelius Ortiz, Dexter Simmons, Erin Robertson, Jenni Riccetti, Laurence Basse, Mah-Jing Wong, Nathalia JMag, Rik Villa, Roberi Parra, Sarah Donofrio and Tasha Henderson.

How To Watch Season 15, Episode 4 of Project Runway

Viewers can watch online for free on Lifetime, if they are customers of a participating cable provider. Cable providers include Xfinity, Fios, DirecTV, Time Warner, etc.

Those who are customers of participating cable providers can also watch the episodes on Lifetime’s website later on in the week.

How To Watch Project Runway Season 15, Episode 4 on Mobile

As of now, there’s no way for fashion mavens to catch up with their fave designers on mobile, so viewers may have to check it out the old fashioned way, on television, or watch online.

How To Watch Project Runway Season 15 Episode 4 if You Don’t Have Cable

If you don’t have a cable provider, no worries! You can go to SlingTV and join for only $20 a month. You can click here for a full list of devices compatible with Sling TV. If you’re shy with cash, we recommend subscribing to the 7-day free trial that SlingTV offers on their website.

Check out these fabulous day-to-blacklight designs from the last episode:

