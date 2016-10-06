The year you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived! You’re a senior in college and you’re counting down the days until you can officially put your hundreds of hours of coursework to use… Well, kind of. You may not have retained all the information that you learned in your Human Sexuality class sophomore year, but that’s okay. That isn’t necessary to grab your diploma.

What is necessary for the real world are the skills you don’t technically learn in college, like learning how to balance your bills with your Chipotle obsession, how to write a proper follow-up email to an interview, and how to adult without crying for hours afterwards. It’s ok! We get it! Life is hard, we won’t judge, we’re just going to help you out.

These are the things you absolutely must know to begin adulting to the best of your ability.

