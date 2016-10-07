Bruno Mars has released his first single in four years and the track is absolute fire.

The “Uptown Funk” singer has been teasing his new song, “24K Magic,” for the last week on social media and finally decided to announce the release late Thursday night in a series of Twitter posts.

Ugghh..About that single tonight. Been a rough week, exhausted. Also, gotta pick a friend up from the airport early tmrw. Rain check??? — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) October 7, 2016

NAH FUCK THAT! Not only am I droppin the single tonight, imma show y'all the album cover too!! #24KMagic💥💥💥💥 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) October 7, 2016

“24K Magic” was written and produced by Shampoo Press & Curl, with additional production by The Stereotypes. The 30-year-old singer will be releasing his third studio album of the same name on November 18. Check out the music video for the new track, which was filmed at the Fountains of Bellagio and co-directed by Mars and Cameron Duddy.