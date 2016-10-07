Heidi Klum is the undisputed queen of Halloween and we think this year might be one of her best costumes yet.

The 43-year-old supermodel consistently stuns with transformative costumes, which have included Jessica Rabbit, an very convincing elderly woman and the apple from Adam and Even, just to name a few. And now that Halloween is just around the corner, we’re all wondering what crazy costume she’s going to come up with this year. Thanks to Klum’s Instagram account, on which she has shared a couple of teaser photos and videos, we might just be able to guess.

About a month ago, Klum posted these two time-lapse videos of her getting a face mold for what we’re sure is going to be some sort of elaborate face mask.

But while these videos don’t really give us any clue as to what Klum’s costume might be, her recent Instagram post is packed with clues. In the photo, Klum wears thigh-high boots and a dress pulled up to her waist. Many users have commented that they think Klum is going to go as either Kim Kardashian, Beyonce or even Lady Gaga. Check out the photo below and let us know what you think!