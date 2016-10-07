Teeneshia Bush from Alabama took her son Quenterus Brown to a nearby Wendy’s Monday night only to unknowingly subject her son to communal bullying. When getting their food to go home, her son noticed that the cashier added “Lil Ugly Dude” to the bottom of the receipt instead of his name.

According to WKRG, the 15-year-old boy was being laughed at by the people behind the counter, but couldn’t figure out why. When he was finally given his food and receipt, he ran out of the restaurant. The following morning, Bush took to Facebook to post the receipt along with a strongly-worded message detailing her outrage.

“This is unacceptable and unprofessional. My child was so embarrassed and upset,” she wrote. “He said the whole store was laughing at him including the manager.”

“You don’t go around making fun of people. You don’t know their situations, that’s bullying,” Bush, whose son deals with mental health issues, said to WRKG. Since the incident, Ed Sheffield, the director of management services at the fast food chain, issued a statement explaining that they fired the individual who started the joke.

“Wendy’s has been a part of this community for many years, and we were certainly disappointed to learn that one of our employees treated a guest in such a rude manner,” it read. “We take this seriously, and we no longer employ this individual. When we learned of the incident, we immediately contacted the guest. We apologized to the young man and his mother and look forward to welcoming them back to Wendy’s again.”

Bulling is wrong in general, but this takes things to a whole new level. IMO, the person deserved to be fired. What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.