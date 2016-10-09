This Sunday evening, the republican and democratic presidential nominees will return to the debate stage in the second of three presidential debates that will take place before the general election on November 8, 2016. After disturbing comments from Donald Trump were leaked this week, the republican nominee is most likely going to attack this debate head on, and some analysts think he’s going to take a direct stab at Bill Clinton’s own personal transgressions. Hillary Clinton, on the other hand, is expected to use the debate to swiftly respond to Trump’s misogynistic quotes and shut him down when it comes to experience and policy. Either way, tonight’s debate is going to be so drama-packed you won’t want to miss it.

The Second Presidential Debate Date, Time & Viewing Details

Date: Sunday October 9, 2016

Time: 9:00 PM (EST) / 6:00 PM (PT)

TV Channel: Many networks will be broadcasting their own coverage of the debate. If you want to watch via over the air broadcast, you can tune into ABC, CBS, CNBC, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, PBS, Univision, and many others.

Moderators: ABC’s Martha Raddatz and CNN’s Anderson Cooper will moderate the debate.

Location: The debate will take place at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

How to Watch the Second Presidential Debate Online

How to Watch on Your Mobile Device

If you’d like to watch on your TV via your mobile device or set-top box, you can download apps from the following stations: CBS News, ABC News, NBC News and Reuters. Although be aware that some may require a cable package in order to watch.

The deadline to vote is fast-approaching, so make sure you get registered and make your voice heard!