Selena Gomez has been spotted for the first time since announcing her break from the Hollywood spotlight.

The pop starlet was sighted having lunch at the Texas Roadhouse in Alcoa, Tennessee, according to E! News. Multiple witnesses confirmed that Gomez stopped by for a late lunch and many reported that she seemed to be relaxed and enjoying herself. Known for being kind to her fans, she even took the time to take a few photos:

“She couldn’t have been more gracious to everyone and to the fans and was more than happy to take pictures with whoever.”

The sighting was such exciting news for fans that #SelenaIsBackParty began trending on Twitter for a few hours on Saturday. We’re glad to see that Selena Gomez is getting out and about and still making time for her fans, especially considering all of the recent Brangelina drama she has been caught up in. Check out some of the fan photos with Gomez below.

