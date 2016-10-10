After coming home to her parents strung out in their living room, this girl live streamed her parents while they were unresponsive, sweating and looking totally out of it so the rest of the world could see what she deals with on a near daily basis.

The video starts out with an extreme close-up of the girl’s mom, who’s wearing a tie-dye t-shirt and looking very out of it while hunched over in front of the TV. Her father can be seen curled up on the floor, slowly rocking back and forth while completely oblivious to what’s happening around him.

The daughter, who was accompanied by an unnamed man who caught the entire incident on his phone, can be heard trying to get the pair’s attention with little success. “They’re really f*cked up, ain’t they?” comments the cameraman, before the daughter grabs the phone and shines it on her dad’s face. “Man, you cannot be like this around your kids.”

To try and get her mom’s attention, the daughter then switches the light onto her while yelling, but she gets zero reaction. At one point, she is also seen kicking her father in a desperate attempt to “wake him up” while saying, “he can’t even feel it, that’s how high he is.”

The below footage is pretty graphic, so watch at your own discretion.

Unfortunately this has become all too common in today’s society. According to the Daily Mail, authorities have been coping with an abnormally high number of overdose reports in the last few months, with one of the most recent being a Pennsylvania couple who overdosed in their home while their four young children were there. In September another couple was charged with various offenses after they were found strung out in the front seat of their car while their 4-year-old boy was in the back.