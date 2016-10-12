Cheyenne Jackson and husband Jason Landau are new dads–to twins! The American Horror Story: Hotel & Roanoke actor announced via Instagram that he and Landau welcomed babies earlier this week.

The couple married on September 13, 2014, and each of them shared adorable photos of the newborns, Willow and Ethan, on social media. Just look how cute they are!

Jackson is a Broadway actor who performed in shows like Damn Yankees and All Shook Up, and he collaborated with artists like Sia, Steve Aiello, and Charlotte Sometimes for his album, “I’m Blue, Skies.” He’ll be starring in TV Land’s upcoming pilot American Woman alongside Alicia Silverstone, based on the life of Beverly Hills’ Real Housewife Kyle Richards. But in the meantime, he looks pretty proud to play his newest role: dad. Congrats!

h/t MTV