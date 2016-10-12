After a Nebraska man hadn’t heard from his grandmother in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, he called a Papa John’s in Florida and asked them to deliver her a pizza–and also make sure she survived the storm.

His 87-year-old grandmother, Claire Olsen, is a resident of Palm Coast, Florida, and the family hadn’t heard from her for several days because her phone line was out.

Her grandson was concerned, and lucky for him, delivery driver Lance Tyler was happy to deliver a pepperoni pizza, and call Olsen’s grandson from his cell phone with a safety report. When Tyler knocked on the door, Olsen was surprised, since she hadn’t ordered a pizza–but reportedly, she enjoyed the pie.

Tyler said the whole experience was better than any tip he has ever received. “Her expression was priceless. It was like, Wow!” he told WFTV.

Olsen reassured her grandson via the deliveryman’s cell phone that she was perfectly fine, and her home phone has since been reconnected. And we think both grandson and pizza delivery guy deserve major props for their innovative thinking.