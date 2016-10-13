Several Pennsylvania high school students from Central Dauphin School District are under investigation after a group took a photo with a racist sign and posted the photo to Instagram.

The post shows a group of girls holding up a sign that reads, “You stupid n….” with a heart next to it. The photo’s caption read, “@LG FUUGGG CHUUUU thank god its [sic] coing [sic] out day because boys r [sic] stupid af and these r [sic] my b*tches ans [sic] I lurv [sic] me b*tches.”

The girl who posted the photo to her social media account is with a large group of smiling girls, one of which was wearing a Central Dauphin School District t-shirt. The Instagram account has since been deleted, but we have the original post below:

It didn’t take long for the post to get back to the high school. The school district has since released a statement condemning the photo:

The Central Dauphin School District is aware of the offensive racist post on social media by students who attend Central Dauphin High School. First and foremost, this type of speech and behavior contradicts the principles and core beliefs of equity, humanity, and dignity that we try to teach our students. We have begun an investigation to determine the facts of the case and the appropriate disciplinary response.

Parents were on a similar page. “I think it’s a travesty the African-American children that attend the school have to deal with that while trying to get an education,” said parent Nicol Brown, who discovered the photo earlier this week. She sent the post to the high school’s principal at 4 a.m. and got a prompt response that the school was dealing with the situation. “The fact they openly post something like that shows no fear of reprisal.”

“The students should be held accountable. It’s tantamount to bullying and there is zero tolerance for bullying,” Brown said, followed by her idea of what proper discipline should be. To her, the offense warrants more than just detention and each girl should be removed from any sports teams they might be on. Based on others’ responses, we wouldn’t be surprised if they wind up getting a worse punishment.

“I grew up with these girls. It’s very eye-opening and shocking they were capable of this vile act of hate. I really couldn’t believe my eyes,” Lorren Brown a sophomore at the school said.

