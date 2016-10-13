Reports detailing Donald Trump‘s behavior on The Apprentice just keep getting worse. The latest news is that Trump called Marlee Matlin, the deaf, Academy Award-winning actress “retarded.”

Matlin competed on The Apprentice in 2011, coming in second place and receiving numerous compliments from Trump in the footage of the show that was televised. But three longtime staffers said that Trump regularly disrespected the actress and treated her as though she was mentally incompetent.

Trump insulted Matlin behind her back and to her face, but due to a non-disclosure agreement, nobody could talk about these comments without potential legal consequences. During a taping of the reality show, Trump would reportedly write notes while he was sitting at the table in the boardroom. The cleaning staff noticed that one of these notes read, “Marlee, is she retarded??”

Trump has a track record of attacking people with disabilities. Early in his campaign, he mocked New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, who suffers from arthrogryposis — which limits the functioning of his joints.

“[Trump] would make fun of her voice. It actually sounded a lot like what he did [to] the New York Times guy,” a staff member from The Apprentice said. “In the boardroom, he would talk to her like she was ‘special,’” the source said. “He took her deafness as some kind of [mental] handicap.”

