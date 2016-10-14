At this point in the election cycle, we’re not at all surprised by some of the comments that have come from the Trump camp. Despite our lack of shock, that doesn’t make these remarks any less troubling. In typical Trump style, it’s Donald Trump Jr.’s turn to have one of his incredibly insensitive and out-of-touch comments unearthed. In a semi-recent interview from 2013, Trump Jr. talked to

In a semi-recent interview from 2013, Trump Jr. talked to The Opie and Anthony Show about sexual harassment in the workplace and what women should do if or when they are faced with it. In the interview, Trump Jr. said, “If you can’t handle some of the basic stuff that’s become a problem in the workforce today, then you don’t belong in the workforce. Like, you should maybe go teach kindergarten. I think it’s a respectable position.” He even went on to make fun of people accusing other of sexual harassment, implying that it’s just a way for victims to get money.

Where do we even begin with this comment? First of all, it’s disgusting that Trump Jr. considers sexual harassment “basic stuff” in the workplace. That kind of behavior is not okay! No one should have to deal with that in their place of work and then be belittled for speaking out about it. It’s so insulting that Trump Jr. thinks that people who bring up sexual harassment claims don’t have what it takes to be in that kind of workforce and that they should leave it if they don’t put up with it, instead of calling out people who are committing the injustice.

Trump Jr. then thinks that it’s okay to diss kindergarten teachers in a roundabout way. Teaching is indeed a respectable position. The way Trump Jr. talks about it here, he’s basically trying to say that teaching kindergarten is less stressful and important than the working wherever he and his “bros” do… which is work for their dad. It’s all just infuriating and tone-deaf, which is absolutely Trump-esque.

His comments place him on the same page with his father, Donald Trump, who is currently under fire from a number of women accusing him of sexual harassment. So, Trump Jr.’s comments aren’t exactly shocking. Guess the apple (or orange?) doesn’t fall far from the tree.

