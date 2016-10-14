Leather pants are hot this fall, especially amongst celebrities and supermodels. We’ve spotted Miranda Kerr, Rosie Huntington-Whitley and Sofia Richie rocking skin-tight pairs recently, and now, we want a pair of our own. The only problem? Leather is pricey. And on our budget, we can’t afford to be blowing $400 on a pair of just about anything. But thankfully, brands like H&M and INC International Concepts have affordable, eco-friendly faux options.

With one of these budget-friendly leather pants (or leggings), you can look effortlessly chic or ultra-trendy. For a more low-key look, we recommend pairing them with a timeless staple like a denim button down and white sneakers like Miranda Kerr did. If you’re going for more of a Saturday night out look, try styling them with a crop top and chunky boots. Also, don’t be afraid to go leather on leather. If you have an amazing leather jacket, throw it on to complete your leathered out look. Check out our picks for the 5 best affordable leather pants in the gallery below and get your chic on!

Stay trendy, ladies.

