The 10 Hottest Male Athletes on Instagram You Definitely Didn’t Know About

Is it getting hot in here? Or is it just these incredibly hot male athletes on Instagram?

We’re gonna go with the latter and guess it’s these 10 sexy sports newcomers that you need to follow on Instagram ASAP. We scoured Instagram, as we often do, and found the best Instagram accounts you definitely haven’t heard of yet, but soon will. A mix of up-and-coming skateboarders, rowers, swimmers and more, these guys are going to heat up your Instagram feed, if not burn it down altogether. Check out the list of our favorite young male athletes, in no particular order, below. Oh, and try not to faint like we did.

@evangeiselman

Sport: Surfing

 

@morganrhellen

Sport: Rowing

 

@conorjdwyer

Sport: Swimming

@realdhill6x

Sport: Basketball

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKLtyDUDYWv/?taken-by=realdhill6x

 

@lukasdauser

Sport: Gymnastics

@currencaples

Sport: Skateboarding

@eeroniemela

Sport: Snowboarding

@camilovillegasofficial

Sport: Golf

 

@ezekielelliot

Sport: Football

@hixon4

Sport: Diving

