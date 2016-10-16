Hilary Duff Boyfriend 2020: Who Is Hilary Dating Now?

Hilary Duff has finally made her relationship with Jason Walsh official on Instagram!

She shared an adorable black and white photo locking lips with her personal trainer on Instagram this Sunday afternoon. The Younger star and Walsh have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now, but for the most part, Hilary has kept their romance under wraps.

Even during an interview on Good Day New York this past September, Duff avoided confirming or denying whether or not the pair were officially dating. She couldn’t, however, help herself from gushing at least a little bit:

“We’ve known each other for a really long time and he’s a great guy and we have a lot of fun together. It’s nice to have that excitement in my life.”

We are so happy to see that Hilary is happy and in love following her split from hockey player Mike Comrie in 2014.