Azealia Banks took to Facebook early Sunday to let fans know that Russell Crowe allegedly assaulted her in his hotel room Saturday night.

“To recap my night, I went to a party at Russell crowe’s [sic] suite, at which he called me a n*gger, choked me, threw me out and spat at me,” the 25-year-old rapper wrote in a now deleted Facebook post. “The men in the room allowed it to happen. I feel terrible today.” She also posted two other statuses saying that she was depressed and that she wished she had “someone to beat him up” for her.

But according to eyewitnesses, Banks is far from a victim. Several bystanders said that Banks was the aggressor and Crowe was forced to carry the rapper out of his Beverly Hills hotel room during a private party because she was being violent. According to the Daily Mail, sources say Banks told Crowe and another guest that she was going to slash their throats with her wine glass. She then allegedly cocked her wine glass back as if she was going to throw it at someone and Crowe intervened.

The fight allegedly broke out after Banks made fun of Crowe’s music selection and called him and another person in the room “boring white people.” When a women jumped to their defense, Banks lost it.

According to a person at the party, Banks said “You would love it if I broke my glass, stabbed you guys in the throat, and blood would squirt everywhere like some real Tarantino sh*t.” She reportedly used the n-word several times while Crowe remained calm, until Banks reached for a glass and motioned like she was going to break it and hurt someone.

Unfortunately, even if the incident did play out as Banks claimed it did, many would have a hard time believing her. The rapper has a long history with anger issues, with her most recent stint being a social media altercation with Zayn Malik, where she used racist and homophobic slurs when discussing him. She was also charged with misdemeanor assault, attempted assault and disorderly conduct late last year after she reportedly bit a female bouncer’s breast while hanging out at a New York City club.

But Russell Crowe also has a violent past. A few years ago, Crowe reportedly pinned director Malcolm Gerrie to a wall after the actor’s acceptance speech for Best Actor at the Bafta awards was cut short. “You ***** piece of ****. I’ll make sure you’ll never work in Hollywood,” he reportedly yelled in the director’s face. When a fan took a photo of the New Zealander that same night, they received a similar response. He’s also been linked to numerous brawls and altercations, including a 2005 incident that involved him throwing a telephone at a hotel concierge.

