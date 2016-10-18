The concierge on duty during Kim Kardashian‘s robbery in Paris earlier this month is finally telling his side of the story. The 39-year-old father-of-one who only gave his name as Abdulrahman still fears for his life and says that the hotel staff “didn’t care” about safety.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Abdulrahman explained a series of failed security attempts, which he warned staff about six years prior to the now infamous Kardasian case. “There was no real security at all,” he explained. “It’s a choice. The hotel doesn’t mind about security. We told them years and years before, you have to make a camera, you have to put [in place] a security process, about keys. Nothing was locked, there was no proper security there.”

According to Abdulrahmanm, the security code to the front door had not been chanced since 2010, so many people knew how to get in. The online publication checked back with the hotel to see if the code had been changed since the heist, but found that it still remained the same and even successfully entered the hotel while using it. He then reluctantly told writers what happened that day and his story is downright terrifying.

Abdulrahmanm says he was the only person on duty when Kardashian was robbed, and before they broke into her room, the northern Algerian was handcuffed and marched to Kardashian’s door at gunpoint. He was also forced to act as an interpreter while robbers spent nearly 30 minutes going through her room for jewels. He claims that Kardashian’s apartment was accessed by a wooden door with a single “Yale-type lock,” meaning no additional bolt was there to lock the door.

“I was behind the desk. The door was closed, but it is glass and they told me to open the door, making a motion behind the door,” he explained. “I saw police [uniforms], the hats, also the police jackets, with reflective badges, like the police have. I told them to open it because it was open, and he asked with gestures, he made me come to open the door. So I came to open it and just when I opened it, he grabbed me and handcuffed me.” He added that two of the men were wearing balaclavas, while a third had a high collar pulled up to his eyes.

“In the first seconds, I thought they were policemen making an intervention,’ he said. ‘I told them, I’m working here, what is wrong? After that he questioned me, where is the security video? At that time, I said sh*t, it’s a robbery,” he said, before describing how the robbers forced him to the floor and handcuffed him. “At first I looked at them and one got very angry. He asked me to put my head down and never look at him again. He repeated, never, never look at me, or I will kill you. I saw that two of them had guns, then I just looked down.”

He also said that there were no functioning security camera at the hotel apartment for at least six years and that there was never more than one guard on duty.

“I told the hotel years ago, you need better security and they didn’t mind,” Abdulrahman said. “If you look at that big door, it wasn’t locked, it was open. We talked about it and nobody cared. The code of the door was never changed and everybody knew it. There is a camera in the main wall of the hotel, behind the big red [front] doors, but it didn’t work for years.”

According to police, hotel management had made a conscious decisions to not install security cameras because they didn’t want their clients to be filmed in compromising positions, like dealing with “prostitutes or sensitive business associates.” But Abdulrahmanm believes they were in the wrong.

“Immediately afterwards, I was very angry, and the first one I blamed was the hotel,” he said. ‘They are responsible, I think. And I still blame them now. I told them, look what you did! What I told you for six years? Security cameras and other things are meant for days like today, to prevent these things from happening. If you have good guards, electronic systems to lock the doors, it can be possible to secure the hotel. One day, someone might be killed. That is more important than a robbery of rocks and metal.”

The Hôtel de Pourtalès, Abdulrahman’s security boss and police working on the case declined to comment.