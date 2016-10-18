A teacher from Oklahoma’s Norman North High School has students up in arms after he reportedly delivered a racist lecture during class. In an effort to “heal the racial divide,” the teacher bluntly stated that all white people are essentially racist, and the entire lecture was caught on tape by an offended student.

“Half of my family is Hispanic so I just felt like, you know, him calling me racist just because I’m white… I mean, where’s your proof in that,” the student explained to KFOR.com. As soon as the teacher dove into the subject matter, she immediately took out her phone and started recording the lecture, in which the teacher can be heard saying “to be white is to be racist, period,” and “Am I racist? And I say yea. I don’t want to be. It’s not like I choose to be racist, but do I do things because of the way I was raised?”

The unnamed student did not take the comments lightly. “I felt like he was encouraging people to kind of pick on people for being white,” she explained to reporters.”You start telling someone something over and over again that’s an opinion and they start taking it as fact. So I wanted him to apologize and make it obvious and apparent to everyone that was his opinion.”

Her dad agreed. “Why is it okay to demonize one race to children that you are supposed to be teaching a curriculum to?” he asked.

Norman Public Schools has since released a statement saying that they regret how the discussion was handled.

“Racism is an important topic that we discuss in our schools. While discussing a variety of philosophical perspectives on culture, race and ethics, a teacher was attempting to convey to students in an elective philosophy course a perspective that had been shared at a university lecture he had attended. We regret that the discussion was poorly handled. When the district was notified of this concern it was immediately addressed. We are committed to ensuring inclusiveness in our schools.” – Dr. Joe Siano, superintendent of Norman Public Schools

The teacher has yet to make an official statement.