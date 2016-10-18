Anna Ozhigova, a 33-year-old from Omsk, Russia, jumped to her death last Thursday while holding her sleeping 8-year-old son after getting a nose job that made her feel like she looked like a pig. The two were both found dead outside of her parents’ apartment in Omsk.

Ozhigova reportedly posted on social media that she was convinced by a doctor that she needed nose surgery, but after everything was said and done, she was left feeling like she looked like a “pig.” According to the Daily Mail, Ozhigova had confided in her friend about her looks on social media.

“The surgeon convinced me that my nose didn’t suit me. I’m easily impressed, and he convinced me,” she wrote. “He was saying he would change the shape just one millimeter.” Unfortunately, she was left feeling incredibly unhappy with how she looked. “I can’t smile. My nostrils are now as big as if I was a pig, and moving apart. My smile is now a frown because he removed muscles above my lip and changed something. My husband is oinking when he sees me.”

Needless to say, she was having a hard time with her husband’s “jokes.” The two were believed to have split following numerous arguments over her appearance.

“I’m also having problems with my facial expressions. He says it was stupid to do this surgery,” she explained. “I can’t accept the idea that I’m going to be like this forever.” However, following that, she said that she “lives” for her son.

Before jumping to her death, Ozhigova left a note behind saying that her son wasn’t growing up in the “right environment” because she was so unhappy. “I wanted happiness, kindness, and peace for Gleb. But he’s growing up in anger,” she wrote.

A more thorough investigation has since been launched.

[H/T: Elite Daily]