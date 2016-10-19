It’s the final countdown.

The third and final debate between impeccably tailored politician Hillary Clinton and businessman with a spray tan Donald Trump begins tonight at 9:00 P.M. EST and the suffering ends around 10:30 P.M.

The debate will be the final time that Clinton and Trump share a stage before one of them is elected and the stakes are high. Speaking of high stakes, the debate will be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, so if anyone attending becomes too overcome with all of the things wrong with our great nation they can head out to Planet Hollywood and see Britney Spears live, being reminded of everything beautiful and sequined in this great land.

Chris Wallace will be moderating and the format will be similar to the previous debates. The moderator will pose six questions to the candidates and give them two minutes each to speak. There will be additional time for replies, discussion and for one of them to say something potentially incriminating while the other purses their lips agitatedly.

Sources say this debate’s topics will include questions about debt, immigration, the economy, Supreme Court Nominees, foreign affairs and general presidential ability. I guess we will not hear about women’s health and access to contraception, LGBT rights and many other extremely important things until someone sets their laptop up in the Oval Office, creates their own new wifi password and holds all of our lives in their hands.

Good luck to the candidates and to anyone watching without a gallon-sized glass of wine.

Presidential Debate Viewing Details

Date: October 18, 2016

Time: 9:00 P.M. EST – 10:30 P.M. EST

TV Channels: NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, WCNY, CSPAN, CSPAN2, CNBC, FOX News, MSNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg, BBC World

Location: University of Nevada, Las Vegas, NV

Moderators: Chris Wallace, FOX News

How To Live Stream the Third Presidential Debates On Your Computer

Watching the third Presidential Debate live stream will be a breeze if you’re trying to tune in on your computer. You’ll have many more options to watch this debate than you will candidates for the presidency, which is great and awful at the same time.

YouTube: Networks like NBC News, CBS, Fox News, PBS, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Univision, and Telemundo will be offering free live streams on YouTube. The upside here is that you won’t need a cable subscription log-in to watch the debates. You can check out the embedded videos in the section above.

Twitter: In addition to airing the Bloomberg coverage of the debates live from the Twitter app, the Twitter website itself will also be hosting the live stream at debates.twitter.com.

ABC Live: ABC allows paying TV customers to live stream their content, so if you’ve got a cable subscription, head on over to ABC.go.com/watch-live and enter your information there.

NBC News: NBC.com/live is a great resource for watching whatever’s on NBC, which will be the debates tonight. The only catch is that you’ll need to log-in with a cable subscription.

How To Live Stream The Third Presidential Debate On Your Mobile Phone

The second Presidential Debate is will be aired live on all major stations — CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision, CNBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, C-SPAN — and is also live-streaming on NBC News’ YouTube page and on Twitter in partnership with Bloomberg.

Twitter: Bloomberg is offering a free live stream of their coverage on Twitter, via the Twitter app or their website. Expect quality streams with the added bonus of not needing a password to watch. Coverage begins at 8:30 P.M. EST. The upside here is that you won’t need a cable subscription log-in to watch the debates.

