Khloe Kardashian did not always embrace denim.

We know, we know. It’s hard to believe that the confident Kardashian once shied away from a good pair of jeans, but it turns out that her newest project, her denim line Good American, was born out of her inability to find jeans for “real women.”

“When I used to shop for premium denim at high-end boutiques, they would go up to a size eight or ten. I was I’d say a size 12 at the time and I would get so embarrassed going with my sisters,” the youngest Kardashian sister told E! News.

And now, with Good American’s release, Khloe Kardashian is hoping to make sure that nobody has to be embarrassed to fit into their perfect pair of jeans again.

“I think the selling point for me was having a really wide range of sizes and not trying to segregate people into shopping the plus-size. I really want to break down those barriers and have a denim line for real women … I want to be able to have denim because even if you’re a little bigger, you still want to be trendy and cute and show off your curves,” Kardashian also told E!

So, how is Kardashian helping all women show off their killer curves?

Good American launched yesterday and it was clear that as diverse as the women buying are the styles, colors and sizes of the line.

The jeans are organized into three types: Good Legs, Good Cuts and Good Waist.

Good Legs is a slim fitting jean with a hip and leg sculpting fabric recovery technology. Not only do they tone the legs, they also lift the butt and come in a classic length, as well as a cropped length.

Good Cuts has a heritage fit with a timeless silhouette. It’s created to slim the hips with a straight leg cut.

Good Waist features corset-slimming elasticity, with a high-waisted fit and natural lift.

Not only are the types and styles diverse, so are the members of Kardashian’s #GoodSquad, which features notable ambassadors in a variety of different denim. Members of the squad include Kardashian BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq, blogger Roxy Reyes and models Jordyn Woods and Braina Laviena, among many more.

For real women to join the squad and get their hands on these pants, there might be a need for a real investment. The jeans definitely are within a high-end price range, with many pairs nearing $200.

A good pair of jeans can cost a pretty penny, so consider Good American no exception. If you’re willing to drop the cash, Kardashian’s designs are available online and at Nordstrom.

Pick out your favorite style and add it to your wish list by checking out some of the jeans below.

