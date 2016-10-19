During the third presidential debate, Donald Trump mentioned comments Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has made about him, using it as an example of why the future president’s ability to appoint justices is so important.

Ginsberg had called Trump a “faker” during an interview with CNN. The 83-year-old justice remarked that “he has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego… How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that.”

She criticized Trump this summer in an interview with the New York Times. “I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president. For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be — I don’t even want to contemplate that.”

Following these comments, Trump called for her resignation in a tweet.

“Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign!” Trump tweeted.

Ginsburg ended up apologizing for her words, calling them “incautious,” in an interview with NPR. “I did something I should not have done,” she said. “It’s over and done with and I don’t want to discuss it anymore.”

So… Do you think Trump is a faker?

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWKl2uSHJVw%5D

h/t Heavy.com