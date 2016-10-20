Cancel the polls, everyone. This hellish torture of an election season has officially come to an end, thanks to Rihanna.

Rihanna, a talented performer and recent PUMA fashion designer, has officially become a human swing state in telling all of us who truly should be pouring it up in the Oval Office.

Her candidate of choice? Hillary Clinton.

Rihanna was recently seen donning a $35 Hillary Clinton t-shirt on the streets of New York City, and the singer’s clothing choice certainly made a political statement. In true Rihanna style, the t-shirt was thrown effortlessly over a pair of distressed denim shorts and accessorized with work boots and a Louis Vuitton bag.

If you’re looking to recreate Ri’s outfit, there is still time to buy the affordable top before it sells out from NYC-based online retailer TRAPVILLA. The shirt is limited edition, so much like the romance of Drake and Rihanna, it won’t last forever.

https://twitter.com/RiRiHumor/status/789097517543780352

How long until Drake writes a clever rap lyric referencing this exact outfit?

This isn’t the first time the Barbados-born singer has made a political statement, as she often encourages fans to take advantage of their right to vote and speak their minds.

https://twitter.com/robynsfenti/status/772274218792849409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

To be quite honest, when I say #ImWithHer, the “her” in question is indeed Rihanna, born Robyn Fenty. That said, Rihanna divulges that Clinton did not pay her for the endorsement or her voting message, but there would be nothing more delightful than a campaign ad featuring Riri.

If a Hillary Clinton campaign ad were as good as the “Work” video, this election would have been over months ago.

Rihanna for president!