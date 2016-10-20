WATCH: Third Presidential Debate Full Video & Highlights

Last night, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton took to the stage for the final presidential debate, and there was a lot going on. Some things you could expect — Donald Trump’s sniffling, Hillary Clinton’s composed demeanor, ISIS being thrown around like a bat out of hell — and other things were new, like actually talking about key issues thanks to moderator Chris Wallace, who made a clear effort to keep both on-track.

Both candidates squared off in Las Vegas, giving the age old saying “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” a run for its money. As expected, there were several heated moments, complete with interruptions, questionable snarls and vile commentary. It was like watching a Jerry Spring episode with guests who actually kept their clothes on. It was magical!

ICYMI, here’s the full video of last night’s debate. Be warned — you’re going to need a drink after this.

Alexa LyonsCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Writer and editor living in New York City who also loves Taking Back Sunday, bad reality TV, and Leonardo DiCaprio (not necessarily in that order).
