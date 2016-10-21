Sometimes the things that you expect to make you happy, like winning an Academy Award, for example, aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

Anne Hathaway won the 2013 Oscar for Best Actress for her intense, gritty performance as a sex worker in the film version of the musical, Les Miserables. But although she leapt onto the Oscar stage and excitedly accepted her award with the announcement, “It came true!,” it turns out that she wasn’t as happy about the win as she appeared. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Colossal actress revealed how she actually felt when she heard her name called as the winner:

“I felt very uncomfortable. I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn’t come back yet. Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don’t feel which is uncomplicated happiness. It’s an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy. I didn’t feel that way. I felt wrong that I was standing there in a gown that cost more than some people are going to see in their lifetime, and winning an award for portraying pain that still felt very much a part of our collective experience as human beings.”

In fact, during the press tour for Les Miserables, critics questioned Hathaway’s public persona, claiming that she wasn’t actually as sincere as she was trying to appear to be. Hathaway owned up to her attitude during the press tour in The Guardian interview, as well:

“I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time. That’s the truth and that’s what happened. It sucks. But what you learn from it is that you only feel like you can die from embarrassment, you don’t actually die.”

Hathaway is now taking some time off, save for a few select projects here and there, to focus on her new role as a mother to 7-month-old baby boy Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.