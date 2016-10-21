I guess it’s never too late to apologize. Or is it?

Either way, Azealia Banks has finally issued a public apology to Zayn Malik for a racist Twitter rant, in which she called him a “sand n*****,” over five months ago. But that wasn’t the only awful thing the notoriously loud-mouthed Banks said about the “Pillowtalk” singer this past May, in fact, she said a lot of extremely insensitive things.

“U.S.A IS ABOUT TO TEACH YOU WHO NOT TO F–K WITH!!” she wrote. “When your entire extended family has been obliterated by good ol the U.S of A will you still be trying to act like a white boy pretending to be black? Do you understand that you are a sand n—– who emulates white boys’ renditions of black male hood? Do you know how lost and culture less you are?” She continued, “Lol u a bitch n—a for even responding like that. Keep sucking this yung rapunxel d–k u hairy curry scented bitch.”

If you can even believe it, things only got worse. “Imma start calling you punjab you dirty bitch,” she went on. “You a d–k rider for real for real. Ride this d–k until the wheels fall off Punjab.” Absolutely unbelievable.

But it seems that now, after Banks recently alleged that Russel Crowe assaulted her at a Beverly Hills hotel room, she understands that she needs to own up and take responsibility for her own actions. She penned this public apology, which was released Friday morning:

“Dear Zayn, There are no words that can fully express how sorry I am. Recent events have taught me the importance of taking accountability for ones actions. I want and need to say I am sorry, I was wrong. As a black woman, in America, I sometimes forget that there are words and comments that hurt other communities. At times, I am so consumed by my own struggle, and the struggle of my race, that I forget to consider the hardships other minorities continue to endure. Coming from an ethnicity that is largely discriminated against does not warrant a license to use derogatory, abusive terminology nor does it give me the right to make hurtful remarks. I apologise not only to you, Zayn, but to all those I hurt and offended. I am not cruel, nor am I heartless or vindictive. There is a lot of love in my heart and there is good in my soul. What I did was wrong and I am committed to becoming a better person. Throughout my transgressions you remained a gentleman and I applaud you for displaying class and maintaining a level head. The world could learn a lot from you and I hope you can find room in your heart to accept my sincerest apologies.”

This apology letter comes days after Banks demanded an apology from Crowe for the alleged assault. Crowe has yet to comment on the accusations, but multiple sources report that Banks was threatening people at the Beverly Hills party before being escorted out. I guess with Azealia Banks, you never really know what to expect.