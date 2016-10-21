We’ve spent our whole lives hoping to one day slay the fashion game on the same level as Beyonce. Unfortunately for us mere mortals (aka broke college students who can’t afford stylists), it’s not always easy to piece together looks as iconic as Queen Bey’s. Luckily, with Halloween coming up, we finally have an excuse to get out of our comfort zones and rock the streets of our cities looking as fly and fabulous as ever.

Check out these six easy (and affordable) ways to recreate some of Bey’s greatest looks:

1. “Single Ladies”

Aside from being the easiest and most affordable look to recreate, it’s also the most iconic. Bey somehow changed the fashion game with only a bodysuit and a metal hand-piece (we’re not even surprised by her influence anymore). Gather some of your friends and tell bae to put a ring on it!

2. “Formation”



This is for all the badass witchy queens out there. For the outfit, just stick to all black. You don’t want to distract from the top half of your body, which will be the focus of this costume. You’ll need basically all the necklaces, rings, and bracelets you own to pull this look off. Less is not more in this situation. Add some blood-red lips and an oversized hat and don’t forget to flip that camera off.

3. “7/11”



Bey’s “7/11” music video is full of amazing outfits. For something that’s easy and affordable, try her “Kale” look. Leave your hair in beachy waves, strap on some knee pads, add a “Kale” printed sweater, and you’re ready to go.

4. Lemonade



This look only requires three items to tie it together: A grey jumpsuit, a big fur jacket, and a statement necklace. With just these three items and some natural makeup, you’ll be ready to smash some cars with your handy baseball bat.

Note: Wearing cornrows if you’re not black is cultural appropriation, so try a sleek half-up-half-down look, a french braid, or boxer braids to recreate the look.

5. “Flawless”



This look is super badass and sexy-after all, there’s a reason Bey wore it in her “Flawless” video. Give your hair some volume with a curler to create loose waves and add some red lipstick and smokey eyeliner to recreate this simple beauty look. As for the outfit, there’s a good chance you already have at least one of these items in your closet. Liven up a basic plaid shirt by pairing it with ripped cutoff shorts, studded booties, and cool accessories. Bonus points if you take a picture in front of some graffiti.

6. “Countdown”

This vintage ’60s look is super bold and fun. All you’ll need is a striped sun hat and a high-necked bodysuit in any color you want. Make sure to match your eye makeup to whatever color you’re wearing to complete the look!