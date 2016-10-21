Meet Jim Walker, a former news anchor for CNN, FOX News and CBS, who decided to change his job title from “reporter” to “erotic film star,” proving that professional dreams can always come true regardless of age and experience.

Walker spent 23 years reporting the news until he woke up one day looking for a change. He has since transformed himself into Dallas Steele, a gay porn star with butt implants who’s managed to get a ton of prestigious adult film titles under his belt. He credits his change of heart to the constant pressure he was under to get ratings and explained, “I’m much more successful in every measure than I ever was before,” in a recent interview.

According to another interview, his former industry was also less than forgiving. “I left the business in 2013 after my boss in Southwest Florida told me that research had shown ‘people here just don’t like you,'” he explained. “Add to that, the immense pressure of daily ratings where your job is virtually on the line every single day.”

After the stress started to take a toll on his health, Walker decided that he needed a way out, and while he made it, he has since become a target for internet trolls who insist his career change is a midlife crisis.

“They’ve obviously decided at some point that there are limitations about who you can be and what you can do once you hit 40,” he told reporters. “I’m sorry if the haters have decided that gays over 40 are supposed to put on the board shorts, move to the suburbs and settle down to bridge parties once per week. I don’t plan to ever go quietly into the night.”

Way to go Jim Walker, we support you 100%. I can tell you that I will never, ever want to wear board shorts or party once a week in my life, so I totally get what you’re saying. Also, thanks for giving “you can do anything you set your mind to” a whole new meaning.