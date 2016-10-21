The b*tch is back.

Teresa Giudice set her Instagram on fire after tweeting out a photo with her arch nemesis and lest we forget, “prostitution wh*re,” Danielle Staub at a yoga class Thursday afternoon. She captioned the photo with, “Loved catching up & bonding this am with @daniellestaub at JZT Dance & Yoga .. #RHONJ #OG’S #NAMASTE.”

Even Andy Cohen was in apparent shock, retweeting the photo with the caption, “Wowza!”

But what could have possibly prompted a reunion between the former rivals? Becuase if you recall, the last time few times the two were in the same room things didn’t exactly go well. And by didn’t go well, we mean Teresa was flipping a table in the now infamous Real Housewives of New Jersey scene and practically lunging for Danielle’s jugular at the season 2 reunion.

Now, Teresa is finally speaking out about how and more importantly, why, the two reconnected. “Andy brought her up at the reunion, so it sparked something up inside me,” Teresa told E! News. “So I reached out to her on Twitter and she responded. I asked her if she was into yoga and she said of course, so I said, ‘Let’s take a yoga class together.’ So we did.”

OMFG! Does this mean Danielle will return to the Real Housewives of New Jersey? Danielle has some serious beef with Jacqueline and now that Teresa isn’t too happy with her either, Danielle could join Team Tre to gang up on Jacqueline, which would be epic.

Do you want to see Danielle make a comeback on the Real Housewives of New Jersey?