Scottie and Larsa Pippen are calling it quits after 19 years of marriage.

The NBA Hall of Famer filed for divorce from the former Real Housewives of Miami Star earlier this week, according to documents obtained by TMZ. As of yet, it’s unclear as to why the couple have split, especially considering they were spotted just weeks ago at New York Fashion Week with their 7-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Following news of the split, Larsa Pippen released this statement through her rep:

“After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage. Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their 4 beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect. She would like to thank everyone for their understanding and kindly ask for privacy from the media during this difficult time of transition for her family.”

TMZ also reported that that Scottie and Larsa had a prenup agreement in place, but that he still wanted Larsa to receive child support. New reports, however, reveal that the divorce isn’t coming from quite the place of love and respect that Larsa mentioned in her statement. TMZ has confirmed that the Fort Lauderdale police were called not once, but twice to the couple’s home in the month of October, citing no physical altercations, but rather “heated verbal arguments.”

The details are still unclear at this point, but it doesn’t appear that anyone was arrested. We hope for their children’s sake that they continue to work towards maintaining a positive, healthy relationship.