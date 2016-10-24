When it comes to fashion, fall is always the most pivotal time of the year. Summer has just ended, we all resume our daily routines, and we trade in our shorts and sandals for layers. Almost like the new year in the style world, we’re hit with the frenzy that is Fashion Week as designers debut their new collections and attempt to be the first to set off international trends.

But which trends are worth buying and which ones are worth skipping? We won’t ever understand some of this year’s trends, like Alexander Wang’s haute couture bathrobes or Delpozo’s ginormous, shoulder-grazing earrings. But we say yes to others, like military jackets and chunky boots.

Here’s a guide for the most versatile and wearable trends of the season that won’t be fading anytime soon. Read on for eight trends that have moved from the runways to store shelves and where to buy them for a more affordable price.

