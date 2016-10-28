Noelia Garella has overcome incredible obstacles to achieve her goals. And now, she is living her lifelong dream of becoming a school teacher.

The 31-year-old has Down syndrome and as a child was severely bullied and even labelled a “monster” by her classmates. However, her struggles with bullying and her disability only made her more determined to succeed. According to the Daily Mail, when “an official told her she should not take classes, her parents and others lobbied on her behalf.” With the support of her parents and others, Noelia completed her education and went on to become a teaching assistant in 2012. Now she is a preschool teacher at the Jermonito nursery in the Argentinian city of Cordoba.

It was not only her determination to prove others wrong, but also her love for children and learning that inspired her to become a teacher. “I adore this,” she told AFP News. “Ever since I was little, I have always wanted to be a teacher, because I like children so much. I want them to read and listen, because in society people have to listen to one another.” She describes her proudest moment as a teacher being when she got the opportunity to teach a young boy in her class who also has Down syndrome. You can watch Noelia in action in the classroom in the video below, although you may not understand the commentator because it’s in Spanish.