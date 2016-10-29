Katy Perry wasn’t afraid to show the world who she supports in the upcoming presidential election, and we gotta say, she seriously pulled it off.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom easily had the best couples Halloween costume of the night at Kate Hudson’s A-list Halloween bash in Los Angeles. The adorable pair dressed up as life-like versions of Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton and the prosthetics were definitely on-point.

https://twitter.com/katyspics/status/792316204518141952

Perry has openly campaigned for the Democratic presidential nominee and even shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her getting in costume on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Having a little pre party before I take office. #IMWITHME Cheers to @svedkavodka #howtosvedka @hillaryclinton.”

We wonder if the real Hillary Clinton actually kicks her feet up with a martini every now and then at the office… maybe when she wins the election?