The men’s soccer team at prestigious Harvard University has been suspended for the rest of the season after officials learned that players had been writing detailed reports on women they want to have sex with.

The initial investigation was launched over allegations that the 2012 team has created a ranking system for the school’s female soccer recruits. The male players detailed who they wanted to sleep with, and why. Officials said that there was basically a “scouting report” rating women on a number scale and assigning them a hypothetical sex position.

The investigation revealed that the allegations weren’t limited to 2012, and have continued until today. The proof was a number of “vulgar and explicit documents.” Until very recently, these documents were publicly accessible via the 2012 team’s Google Group.

Harvard’s Dean, Drew Faust, punished the team by canceling the last two games of the season and banning them from the NCAA tournament. Harvard’s men’s soccer team is currently ranked #1 in the Ivy League.

“As a direct result of what Harvard Athletics has learned, we have decided to cancel the remainder of the 2016 men’s soccer season,” Athletics Director Robert L. Scalise wrote in an email to Harvard students earlier today. “The team will forfeit its remaining games and will decline any opportunity to achieve an Ivy League championship or to participate in the NCAA Tournament this year.” He also emphasized that Harvard Athletics has “zero tolerance” for behavior like this.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js