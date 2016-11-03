Yesterday, environmental activist Erin Schrode was shot in the back with a rubber bullet while interviewing a protester at Standing Rock and she happened to be filming while it happened.

She was part of a group peacefully protesting the North Dakota Access Pipeline. If you haven’t been keeping up with the pipeline situation (or maybe you saw all of your Facebook friends checking into Standing Rock last week), you should know that it has to do with climate change and treatment of Native Americans.

The North Dakota Access Pipeline is a $3.7 billion project that would carry crude oil from North Dakota to Illinois, and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe are protesting because it threatens their land, culture, and water supply. Environmentalists, like actress-activist Shailene Woodley, are upset because they want to move away from fossil fuels and use government money and resources to fund eco-friendly energy initiatives. Reportedly, the response from police has been aggressive and excessive, and they arrested 141 protestors last week. Erin Schrode being shot is just one incident of many.

She shared the video on Facebook, and said this about the shooting:

“Speechless. I was shot by militarized police WHILE interviewing a peaceful man at Standing Rock live on camera. I woke up this morning with the thought that I may have that very footage – and broke down in reliving the 40-second horror before my own eyes. Warning: it’s very very difficult to watch and sent me into quivers and tears, even without the compounding historic trauma that Native Americans face.”

She’s clearly shaken, and rightfully so, but she doesn’t want to take attention away from the pressing issue of the pipeline.

“I do not wish to divert focus away from the bravery of the Water Protectors, from the power of nonviolent direct action, from the people fighting for their lives and for our futures – but I want you to witness the indiscriminate use of excessive force firsthand.”

