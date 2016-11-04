Whether you’re a model hitting the runway at Paris Fashion Week or a celebrity working the red carpet of a movie premiere, lackluster locks are just simply not an option. Luckily, thanks to the work and expertise of some of the top celebrity hair stylists and colorists in the world, it’s something they never have to worry about. For us mere mortals, however, it can be tough not just to figure out what products work best for our own hair, but also to stay on top of the cutting edge of trends and find inspiration. Luckily, thanks to Instagram these problem can be quite easily resolved. We scoured Insta for the most fabulous celebrity hair stylists and colorists ti give you that hair inspo you’ve been in desperate need of. With clientele ranging from the Kardashians, to Chrissy Teigen, Lauren Conrad and more, these experts are guaranteed to up your style game.

Check out our list of the 10 best celebrity hair stylists and colorists below.

Jen Atkin is the go-to hair stylists for celebs like Chrissy Teigen, the Hadid sisters and she’s even been featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

If you know anything about hair, then you know that Mark Townsend is responsible for creating red carpet looks for celebrities Shay Mitchel, Portia de Rossi, Rachel McAdams and many, many more.

If, like us, you are totally obsessed with Emma Stone’s hair then you have got this lady to thank for it. This stylists not only works on perfecting celebrity hair, but also has created some pretty incredible editorial looks, as well.

Tracey is a definite must-follow because of her detailed Instagram captions, which explains the step-by-step process of creating her client’s look. Oh, and she’s also Redken’s creative consultant.

We are so obsessed with Kristen’s effortlessly chic up-do’s and can pretty much guarantee that you will be too.

You’ve seen the work of Jenny Cho on countless magazine covers and red carpets, making her one of our favorite accounts for #hairinspo.

This celebrity colorist has perfect the flawless dirty blonde look we only wish we naturally had (or could afford).

Rita is a New York City-based colorist with some of the best hair products you can get your hands on, celebrity-approved.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BLOwdy2Dr96/?taken-by=ritahazan

Adir’s edgy aesthetic makes him a favorite among some of the world’s top supermodels, like Rosie Huntington Whitley.

Harry not only has an incredible line of hair tools, he’s also responsible for creating some of the prettiest red carpet looks in Hollywood.