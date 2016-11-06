Marshall Clark was a 7-year-old boy who lived the majority of his young life knowing that he would not be around for very long. After living with a fatal disease for over three years, Clark died in his mother’s arms just last week. However, before he passed he made sure to say goodbye to all of his friends and loved ones.

The young boy penned a farewell letter with the help of his grandmother, Elsie Clark, who recently posted it on Facebook. The letter reads:

“Dear Friends This will be my last message on here because by the time you read this I will be in Heaven. It’s okay because nana has told me all about it and about all the wonderful things I will be able to do when I am there. There will be loads of slides and strawberries and cupcakes and I will be able to eat again and run and watch videos. I was worried that I would miss the people I love so much and that would make me sad but nana told me that the love people have for me is so strong it will be like they are there with me. Nana says I have been the bravest boy ever. When Batten disease stopped me from being able to use my iPad or feed myself or play games I still kept smiling. I never cried when I kept falling down all the time or when I stopped being abl to eat food and had to have it put in my tummy. Nana says I just accepted everything that happened to me and kept laughing for as long as I was able. And when I was no longer able move or talk or see I loved listening to nana read out all the messages my friends wrote to me. You have been with me and supported me and loved me and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. But now I have to say goodbye. Be happy for me that I am no longer trapped in a body that stopped me from enjoying my childhood. I am now free to do all the things I have missed so very much.”

According to the North Devon Journal, Marshall was diagnosed with late infantile Batten disease in September 2013, a disease which causes cellular disorder within the body.

Marshall was supposed to celebrate his 8th birthday on November 8, but will now instead be buried on that day.