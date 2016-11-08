Presidential Election Results: Date, Time & TV Channel

As some of you might now, today is election day. We’re sure you’ve been bombarded with debates, ads and signs supporting each candidate everywhere you turn, but today you can finally put it to rest. If you haven’t casted your vote yet, make sure to get out there and make your voice heard. You can find out when polls open and close in your area here. Once you do that, all you have left to do is wait (and get obliterated in the meantime).

Waiting is hard, but we all have to do it. Before things start getting down to the wire, here’s what you need to know when it comes to finding out the results of the presidential election. It will all be over soon!

Presidential Election Results Viewing Details

Date: Tonight, Tuesday, November 8, 2016.

Election Coverage Time: Every major news station will be covering this damn election, so you’ve got a ton of options. Depending on how early you want to kickstart your anxiety, CNN, CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, Telemundo and various other stations will be covering the results as they come in throughout the day. So really, have that TV on — like now.

Election Results Announcement: As you probably already know, there’s no set time for final results will be announced (AKA who wins the damn thing and takes home the President of the United States title). However, news stations will be revealing the results per state as they come in, depending on when their polls close. The overall result will be tonight. In the past, AP has called the election at around 11 P.M. to 11:40 P.M. Eastern time. In 1996, the election was called earlier at 9 P.M. ET. Then in 2000, because of how close the election was and that fiasco in Florida, the final result was not announced that night. Fingers crossed we don’t repeat history there.

TV Channel: As we mentioned earlier, the results will be covered on ever major news station and then some. Major networks and leading cable sites include ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, CNBC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, and PBS NewsHour, Telemundo, and Univision. You can find out specific channels in your area here.

Special Election Coverage Times: Time to get more specific.

MSNBC begins at 6 a.m. with Election Day 2016, continuing all day and transitioning into Election Night 2016 at 2 p.m. until 3 a.m. Eastern.

CNN is hosting Election Night in America at 3 p.m. Eastern for nine hours.

Fox News is hosting America’s Election Headquarters at 11 a.m., then continuing at 3 p.m. Eastern until 2 a.m.

CSPAN is hosting Election Night 2016 starting at 5 p.m. Eastern for 10 hours.

Fox Business is beginning special election coverage at 10 p.m. Eastern for four hours.

CNBC is beginning live coverage at 7 a.m. Eastern.

PBS News Hour begins live coverage at 8 p.m. Eastern.

NBC News is having special election night coverage starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. through 2 a.m., breaking for local news.

Fox will begin its “You Decide 2016: Election Special” at 8 p.m. Eastern., breaking for local news coverage, and then beginning again until 1 a.m. Eastern.

ABC’s “Voice Your Vote” election night coverage begins at 7 p.m. Eastern to 2 a.m.

CBS’ “Campaign 2016” election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Eastern through 2 a.m., breaking for local news.

The View’s hosts on Lifetime will offer live reports and commentary as results come in, starting around 9 p.m. Eastern.

Daily Show’s Trevor Noah will be live with analysis of election results on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Chris Hardwick of @midnight will have his first ever live show, reacting to social media election posts, at midnight Eastern.

How To Live Stream The Presidential Election Results