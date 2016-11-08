After several long months of arguing with your parents, friends and strangers you watched the debates with, you can finally vote for the next President of the United States. I agree it’s a daunting task, but someone’s gotta do it, and you should definitely make your voice heard.

For those who have already casted their vote, congratulations! Way to exercise your civic duty and be a complete BOSS. In the words of the great Beyonce, slay all day.



For the rest of you, here’s when your polling station opens and closes. Happy voting!

Alabama: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Alaska: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Arizona: 6:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Arkansas: 7:30 A.M. – 7:30 P.M.

California: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Colorado: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Connecticut: 6 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Delaware: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Florida: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Georgia: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Hawaii: 7:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Idaho: 8:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Illinois: 6 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Indiana: 6 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Iowa: 7:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Kansas: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Kentucky: 6 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Louisiana: 6 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Maine: 6 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Maryland: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Massachusetts: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Michigan: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Minnesota: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Mississippi: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Missouri: 6:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Montana: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Nebraska: 8:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M. Central Time, 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Mountain Time

Nevada: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

New Hampshire: Open between 6:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M., Close at 7:00 P.M.

New Jersey: 6:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

New Mexico: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

New York: 6:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

North Carolina: 6:30 A.M. – 7:30 P.M.

North Dakota: Open between 7:00 A.M. – 9:00 A.M., Close between 7:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Ohio: 6:30 A.M. – 7:30 P.M.

Oklahoma: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Oregon: No polling hours; Oregon is an elections-by-mail state. A voter may still vote on Election Day at a local municipal clerk’s office and all ballots must be received by 8:00 P.M. Pacific Time.

Pennsylvania: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Rhode Island: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

South Carolina: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

South Dakota: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Tennessee: Varies by county — Polling locations in the Eastern Time Zone closes at 8:00 P.M., while polling in the Central Time Zone close at 7:00 P.M.

Texas: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Utah: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Vermont: Open between 5:00 A.M. – 7:00 A.M., and close at 7:00 P.M.

Virginia: 6:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Washington: No polling hours; Washington is an elections-by-mail state. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day. They may also be returned to a designated ballot drop box or returned in person to the county elections department by 8:00 P.M. on Election Day.

Washington, D.C.: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

West Virginia: 6:30 A.M. – 7:30 P.M.

Wisconsin: 7:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Wyoming: 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.