Finally the election is over, but not without breaking countless hearts along the way. Despite what various outlets predicted, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did not win the election last night. Instead, Republican nominee Donald Trump managed to become the 45th President of the United States. It’s jarring, to say the least. A man who openly bragged about sexual assault, targeted women’s looks and insulted countless minorities has managed to become the next president despite it all.
Luckily we are not alone. These women responded to the election results on Twitter and their words are heartbreaking.
https://twitter.com/laura_hudson/status/796165756417253376
We need hope and we need to stick together. We can get through this — we just need to keep fighting.