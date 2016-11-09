Finally the election is over, but not without breaking countless hearts along the way. Despite what various outlets predicted, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did not win the election last night. Instead, Republican nominee Donald Trump managed to become the 45th President of the United States. It’s jarring, to say the least. A man who openly bragged about sexual assault, targeted women’s looks and insulted countless minorities has managed to become the next president despite it all.

Luckily we are not alone. These women responded to the election results on Twitter and their words are heartbreaking.

The most qualified woman in the world runs for President against the worst man in the world & this is what happens. I'm sad & have no jokes. — Alice Snedden (@AliceSnedden) November 9, 2016

Tell me again how rape and sexual assault accusations will ruin a man's career — o paxmas tree (@Paxmee) November 9, 2016

This is what I keep thinking about. The heightened gendered Islamophobia that Muslim women face now. #ElectionNight https://t.co/l22ZQN1Nr0 — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) November 9, 2016

Never underestimate how much people hate women and minorities. — Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) November 9, 2016

It's not that we underestimated Trump. It's that we overestimated the character of American voters. — Vive la résistance (@feistybunnygirl) November 9, 2016

i'd like to give a shoutout right now to those who didn't vote/did a protest vote: thank you for making the world worse for all of us — Ann-Marie No CES Alcántara (@itstheannmarie) November 9, 2016

Tomorrow I will walk out of my house knowing that 1/2 the country gave their implicit approval of sexual assault today. #ElectionNight — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) November 9, 2016

https://twitter.com/laura_hudson/status/796165756417253376

This is who we are — Winnie Varghese (@wsvarghese) November 9, 2016

I have said "I love you" to so many of my friends tonight. I am so sad, i can't stop crying. — Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) November 9, 2016

Tomorrow, I hope we are all still as sad and disgusted as we are right now. The day after, and next year. Hold on to this feeling tight. — Amy Rose Spiegel (@AmyRosary) November 9, 2016

Half of the US hates the minority populations (Latinos, Muslims, POC, lgbtq+, etc) that make American great. — Muslim Girl (@muslimgirl) November 9, 2016

I'm disgusted and disappointed in this country. Being a racist, sexist homophobic pig is more acceptable than being a woman. #ElectionNight — Alexis Nicole (@lexnicole95) November 9, 2016

Black people, Hispanics, Women, Muslims, LGBTQ or any oppressed group in America, we gotta stick together now stronger than ever.

✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — Black Girls (@BlackGirlsWinni) November 9, 2016

My 16 year old nephew is laying on my floor crying. He is a Muslim. His parents are immigrants. He is terrified. — Mx. Amadi (@amaditalks) November 9, 2016

My 9yr old has been so afraid of DT. I assured her over & over that more ppl want him to go away than be our Potus. When she wakes up… — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) November 9, 2016

"don't let politics get in between your friendships" if you straight up voted for someone supporting conversion therapy we are not friends — kaitlyn (@watsonthanks) November 9, 2016

Everytime you let someone be racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist and didn't say anything you were contributing to this — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) November 9, 2016

We need hope and we need to stick together. We can get through this — we just need to keep fighting.