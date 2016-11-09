Despite the odds, Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election last night against her Republican opponent Donald Trump, who was elected the 45th President of the United States. When the official announcement was made, Trump addressed his followers in a speech last night, claiming that he would be a president for all Americans. Clinton did not address her fans waiting in New York City’s Javits Center, but instead retreated back to the Peninsula hotel with her family.

This morning it was announced that Clinton would address the public at 10:30 A.M. from the Grand Ballroom of the New Yorker Hotel.

Before Trump’s win was announced, the Clinton campaign tweeted out a photo of the former Secretary of State hugging a young girl with a caption that read, “This team has so much to be proud of. Whatever happens tonight, thank you for everything.”

This team has so much to be proud of. Whatever happens tonight, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/x13iWOzILL — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

Prior to voting night, Clinton remained hopeful in one of her last speeches.

“Years from today, when your kids and grandkids ask what you did in 2016, when everything was on the line, I want you to be able to say that you did vote,” Clinton said during a rally alongside President Obama and Michelle Obama Monday at Philadelphia’s Independence Mall. “You voted for an inclusive, big-hearted, open-minded country — a future that will make sure that we all keep moving together. Because I do believe we are stronger together. And you voted for an America where we build bridges, not walls.”

Watch the live stream of Hillary Clinton’s concession speech at 10:30 A.M. below.

